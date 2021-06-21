The Military Medical Clinic is going on take advantage of great opportunity provided by trained Professionals. This is training exercise for our troops providing there expertise in Medical, Dental, vision, behavioral health and vet services. You Do Not need appointment.  Stop by at AdventHealth and follow the signs to the clinic.  The Vet services are located at the County Maintenance garage on Beech Creek Road.

Vet

Vet services are located at the County Maintenance Garage on Beech Creek Road.
