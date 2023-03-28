Freeda Key, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at her home in Indianapolis surrounded by family. She was born on December 14, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Ernest and Loma (Bishop) Smith. Freeda attended Warren Central High School, and later married Carl Key on November 23, 1977. She worked for General Motors for several years before retiring. In her younger years, Freeda enjoyed camping, boating and skiing. Most recently, Freeda loved feeding wildlife, working crossword puzzles and collecting nicknacks.
Freeda is now joined with her husband of 44 years, Carl Key; as well as her grandson, Wyatt Carrender; and step-sons, David and Doug Key. Survivors include her son, Dave Carrender of Indianapolis; daughter, Debbie (Paul) Fox of Indianapolis; brothers, Ernest (Juanita) Smith, Jr. of Indianapolis, Bobby (Janice) Smith of Shelbyville, Don (Jennifer) Smith of Carthage; sister, Wilma Napier of New Palestine; grandchildren, David, Daniel, Audree, Justin, Kourtney, Rachel, Sara; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Moore Funeral Home in Brazil has been entrusted with Freeda’s cremation arrangements.
