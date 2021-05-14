Frieda Faye Lawson, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 12th, at her home.
Frieda was born in Beverly, KY on January 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Lewis and Opha Roark Griffith.
Frieda is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Michael Mitchell) Napier of Manchester, KY.
She is also survived by four brothers: Eugene Griffith of Somerset, Leonard (Gail) Griffith of Red Bird, Billy Ray (Edna) Griffith of Mt. Vernon, and Ricky Griffith of Manchester; her grandchildren: Jessica (Ryan Marcum) Napier, and Jeremy (Londa Rice) Napier; a special friend, JC Lawson; and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends that she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, Frieda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Lewis Lawson; the following brothers and sisters: Edith Whitehead Bowling Dick, Retha Griffith Collett, Lucille Griffith Addy, Nancy A. Griffith, Ruth Griffith Duncan, and John Whitehead.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 16th at the Hals Fork Holiness Church in Bear Branch, KY, with Golden Smith, Paul Mitchell, and Ted Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawson Cemetery on Fish Trap Road.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 15th at the Hals Fork Holiness Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
