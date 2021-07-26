Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 22, 2021 at approximately 5:40 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Joshua Frost, 28 of Bar Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a single vehicle accident on Add Hollow Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley ran the subjects information that came back showing he was suspended on operator’s license. During the course of the accident, damage was done to two dwellings along with property damage. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Joshua Frost, 28 was charged with:
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Failure to Wear Seat Belt
• License to be in Possession
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
