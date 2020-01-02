Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 31, 2019 at approximately 3:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Penny Bishop, 45 of Highway 1350. The arrest occurred on North Highway 11 when Deputy Edwards encountered the female subject. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was confirmed the above mentioned subject was Wanted out of Ohio on an Indictment with full extradition. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Penny Bishop, 45 was charged with:
• Fugitive From Another State- Warrant Required
