On December 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Coty Arnold and K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Ghost arrested Ashley Lewis, 30 of London.
The arrest occurred after Sheriff Robinson received a tip that the above mentioned subject was at a residence off of Cool Springs Road.
The above mentioned subject was wanted for complicity to commit murder that happened in Laurel County. Also charged in the murder is Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy. Gray allegedly shot and killed Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, at an East Bernstadt store on December 20th. Gray is also the person who is charged in the armed robbery of Alvin's Easy Mart earlier this year.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson and Deputies surrounded the residence and located the above mentioned subject attempting to hide in a bedroom. The above mentioned subject was placed under arrest without incident. Photo attached is courtesy of Sheriff PAO Trent Baker.
