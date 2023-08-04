12 months ago the residents of Oneida were digging out from a monumental flood that claimed two lives and left many homeless. This weekend the recovery and healing continues thanks to County Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon and the Clay Fiscal Court.
Judge Harmon says this is something he and the court wanted to do.
“The residents of Oneida have been through so much,” he said. “This is just a small way to give them an opportunity for some entertainment.”
A three-day event begins Friday at 5 p.m. with a Back to School Bash held at the Barkley Moore Park in Oneida.
Saturday will feature an ATV ride exploring the beauty of Oneida beginning at 11 a.m. The evening will culminate at 5 p.m. with a fish and frog leg fry with live music by The Bluegrass Cousins and other local artists. The night will culminate with fireworks at dark.
On Sunday a car show will begin at 1 p.m. at Barkley Moore Park and kayaking at the Oneida Boat Ramp.
It’s a weekend filled with free food and entertainment!
