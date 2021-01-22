It’s been needed for a long time and now it’s going to become a reality. The Clay County Fiscal Court agreed to fund the creation of a county search and rescue (SAR) team Thursday during their regular fiscal court meeting.
It couldn’t come at a better time as the county has two recent active missing persons cases and two more from four years ago.
Emergency Management Services Coordinator David Watson spoke to the court members on the need of forming this much service.
“Search and rescue is a responsibility of Emergency Management Services, which is an arm of the fiscal court,” Watson said. “For well over 50 years we’ve not had an actual SAR team. We’ve relied heavily on volunteers and services from other counties. It’s now time we create our own.”
Within the last three months, 10 or more SAR events have been held in the cases of David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, and Robert Estep, 69, of Hector.
“On each of those we relied heavily on our local volunteer fire departments,” Watson said. “Without them, none of this would have been possible.”
But a burden comes with those searches. Volunteers have been using their own equipment, such as ATV’s, using their own fuel with no reimbursement of any type.
“It puts an even further strain on each fire department’s budget,” Watson said. “With the formation of a SAR we can utilize funding to help pay for these costs and it will make us eligible for many grant opportunities we can apply for to purchase equipment.”
One of the most vital needs for a SAR is a drone, Watson said.
“A drone is one of our critical needs,” he said. “It’s vital to have a drone in the air as soon as possible when someone goes missing.”
The EMS is currently contacting other counties and agencies to come and perform those duties. Many times, it takes six hours to 24 to have them on-site.
Clay County’s local fire departments have stepped up in a big way to help the formation of a SAR.
“Our departments have already committed to donating two trailers, one for a mobile command unit and the other for equipment,” Watson said. “That’s a huge expense that we will not have to undertake with their help.”
Watson said that SAR equipment can also be used by law enforcement in the cases an event calls for it.
“We (all emergency agencies) will benefit from the creation of a SAR,” he said.
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson agreed that the need for a SAR team was vital.
“That’s somebody’s life out there when they go missing,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to help. We need a top-notch system for our people.”
The court members agreed with the judge overwhelmingly and will draw money from coal severance tax for equipment purchases and the formation of a SAR team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.