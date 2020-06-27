Employees of a local funeral home are now in quarantine after coming in contact with individuals that tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Jarrod Becknell, County Coroner and employee of Britton Funeral Home, steps have been taken to ensure the safety of those visiting the facility.
“Both employees have been quarantined since their knowledge of the incident,” he said. “The building has been thoroughly sanitized. The employees are awaiting testing and will not return to work until they are confirmed negative.”
The funeral home is open and servicing customers.
