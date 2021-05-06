While some are quick to judge the future of the Tiger Basketball program, one Clay County coach is taking matters into his own hands. CCMS Tiger assistant Jordan White spearheads the 8th grade 15 and under travel team and has the boys off to a rolling 17-5 start. “As a coach, it would be impossible to ask for a better group of kids to have the opportunity to be around,” said White.
“This group has brought home two championships in five tournaments played, and finished runner up in the 8th Grade KY State Basketball Championship at KBC,” added White. “The majority of kids on our team are multi-sport athletes. The time and effort they put into excelling in each sport is a testament to their work ethic and pride they have in being able to wear Tigers across their chest. Combine that with their skill level and they become a really fun group to watch.”
White has also now coached in head-to-head competition against the likes of 13th region coaches Brad Sizemore of Bell County and Jeff Davis of South Laurel, defeating both. “The boys got their first taste of primetime 13th Region Basketball facing off against two of the best coaches in the region in Brad Sizemore and Jeff Davis,” said White. “As a former player and an avid 13th region basketball fan, it was a surreal moment lining up across the court against these former region winners. It was a challenge, but we were fortunate enough to walk away with two victories and some valuable experience for this group making the jump to the high school level.”
Focusing on preparing the 8th grade for the transition to the high school level tops the priority list for not only Coach White, but the entire CCMS program. White feels this team is as versatile as they are talented. “In this era of “position-less basketball”, they are a true embodiment of that phrase,” said White. “Throughout this off-season each player has been asked to handle the ball like a point guard, make tough shots, as well as rebound with kids who often times have more size than we do. This group is comprised of 7th and 8th grade basketball players from last season. While I ask a lot of this group, I also put a lot on the younger 7th grade players to step in and compete in a level they have not played against. They have more than held their own and many games we could not have won without their production.”
Overall, Coach White and the 8th grade team provide us with a shining glimpse of the bright future to come. “Myself and assistant coach John Chandler Gilbert’s main focus this off-season has been to continue the success that this group has had their whole careers,” said White. “Our middle school program, led by Jimmy Dezarn and Justin Hobbs, has done a really exceptional job at preparing these kids for success in the 13th region and beyond. The upcoming talent in the 13th region is about as good as I have seen it in years. With that said, the future of Clay County basketball is bright. Our kids have dreamed of bringing home a region title and one day walking on the floor at Rupp Arena. We are looking forward to one day reaching the top of the mountain in the 13th region, where we have been so frequently in the past.”
