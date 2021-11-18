Caitlyn Gregory CCHS Cheer coach--Send your CCHS & CCMS Cheerleaders off to KHSAA Region & The Crown on Friday night! We would like to invite all of our family, friends, and Tiny Tigers to join us for a showcase! We couldn’t be successful without our awesome community! Come out to see what we have been working on! 🐯#ItsOurGameDay

Game day

