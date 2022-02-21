Your credit card bill comes in the mail. You review it and go online to make a payment. Your bank statement comes the next day, you review it and like your credit card bill you toss it in the trash.
Before going to bed you take your trash out and place it in the container. The next morning you discover all your bags scattered in your yard.
Was it dogs? Raccoons? In the past those would have been your top suspects, but in today’s world it’s not.
Complaints are being filed to law enforcement and are appearing on social media about garbage, but it’s not about litter.
Bobby and Kellie Caudill, residents of Green Street, in Manchester, were recently victims to an incident like this.
They had taken their garbage out the night before to find the next morning it had been torn open and several bags stolen.
“Garbage was laying in our yard,” Kellie said. “At first I thought a dog, but after looking at it you could tell it was somebody going through it.”
The perpetrators were also caught on camera going through garbage at the car wash across the street that the Caudill’s manage.
“That same night they went through our garbage and at the car wash,” she said. “We started walking around picking up garbage and found several bags behind Speedway, which is near our home.”
Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz said incidents like this are becoming more and more common.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing more things like this,” Fultz said. “My officers are having to remove people from business dumpsters on what feels like a daily basis.”
The problem has become so rampant, The Enterprise asked in a recent Facebook post if others were having these types of issues with their garbage. We received a huge amount of feedback.
Kimberly Eversole, of Manchester, says she sees this quite often.
“People dumpster dive a lot at the apartments on Town Branch Road,” she said.
Jacqueline Harris says she sees this nearly every day.
“I constantly see people going through garbage at the car wash next to the ballpark,” she said.
The police chief says they obtained the footage from Caudill’s surveillance cameras and are seeking the suspects.
“We opened an investigation and have warrants,” he said.
The police chief also advised residents to shred any documentation that might have personal information on it.
“Absolutely do not throw anything in the garbage that has financial account numbers or any type of personal information on it,” he said. “We’ve not had any incidents reported, but please take precautions.”
The chief also asks if you have any footage of people going through garbage to please contact the city police department at (606) 598-8411.
