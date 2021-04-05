Construction is slated to get underway this week on the much anticipated multi-million-dollar road construction project at Garrard.
District 11 Chief Engineer Chris Jones announced Monday that Bush & Burchett, Inc. was awarded the road contract at a construction cost of $24,573,076.58.
Roadwork will begin at the intersection of Ky. 149 (Lockard’s Creek) and U.S. 421.
U.S. 421 will be converted into three lanes from the 149/421 junction to the railroad tracks at Garrard near Dairy Queen.
The project in that span will also consist of realigning the intersection of Ky. 149 and replacing culverts at Stacy’s Branch and Lockard’s Creek.
Construction of the five-lane portion of the project will run from the railroad tracks to the Ky. 80/U.S. 421 junction at Manchester Square.
“The project there will be five lanes with curb and gutter and sidewalks,” Jones said.
U.S. 421 through Garrard has been designated as the most traveled road in the county, which led to the project.
“The purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, increase capacity and improve safety by increasing the number of travel and turn lanes, reducing access points and increasing shoulder widths where applicable,” Jones said. “Secondary purposes are to improve system connectivity and efficiency by providing a more reliable, high-quality roadway for commercial and passenger vehicle travel; providing an improved north-south route for emergency and medical services; and supporting economic development along the corridor by increasing regional industrial accessibility to markets and suppliers.”
The scope of the project will be huge and will take just over two years to finish with a June 30, 2023 deadline.
A total of 12 retaining walls will be constructed, the bridge replaced over Horse Creek (near old C.B.S.) the bridge widened over Goose Creek (at Garrard) and two concrete box culverts constructed.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during the hours of 6:30 AM – 8:30 AM and 3:00PM – 6:00 PM, but lane closures are possible at all other times. The public should watch for stopped traffic and possible delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.