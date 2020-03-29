Garry Cupp, age 60 passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on Saturday, March 19, 1960 in Manchester, Kentucky to Herbert and Betty Pearl Rowland Cupp.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brother: Darrell Cupp, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Betty Pearl Cupp, his brothers: Carl Cupp and Roland Cupp and his sister: Lauraetta Ponder.
Services, visitation and burial will all be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
