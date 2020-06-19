Garry "Snow Top" Whittymore

Garry "Snow Top" Whittymore

Garry "Snow Top" Whittymore, age 63, husband of Susan (Dezarn) Whittymore of London, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the father of Donna Frazier and husband John of Manchester, Kentucky, Tracie Whittymore and Tim, and Austin Whittymore and Katelyn all of London, Kentucky; the brother of Peggy Woods of Manchester, Kentucky. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Chester Holt, Easton Whittymore, and Kirsten Frazier. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Nicole Whittymore; by his parents, Ezra and Gracie (Gumm) Whittymore; by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles "Babe" and Fannie (Hyde) Dezarn; by two brothers-in-law, Don Dison and Archie Napier. He attended Horse Creek Holiness Church in Manchester, Kentucky, and was a Truck Driver. Funeral services for Garry "Snow Top" Whittymore will be conducted Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Reed, Bro. Chase Whitis, and Bro. Paul Franklin Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Garry "Snow Top" Whittymore will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Serving as pallbearers will be: Austin Whittymore, Chester Holt, John Frazier, Tim Smith, Cody Eversole, Michael Dison, Chris Dison, and Cody Hoskins.

To plant a tree in memory of Garry Whittymore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you