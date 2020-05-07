Gary Edward Combs, 52, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 6th, at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY.
Gary was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 2, 1967, a son of Judith M. (Dean) and the late Billy D. "Skeets" Combs. Gary loved life and his music.
He is survived by his mother, Judith "Judy" Combs of Oneida; by a special friend, Jim Philpot; by the following aunts and uncles: Michael Dean of Irvine, Ronnie Dean of Nicholasville, Gary L. Dean and wife Edna of London, Wayne Dean and wife Cindy of Tampa, FL, Edwards Dean and wife Wanda of Waco, KY, Arlene Allen and husband Bill of Hamilton, OH. and Darlene Johnson and husband Abraham of Morning View, KY; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
The funeral services for Gary Edward Combs will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
