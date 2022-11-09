Gary “Thunder Chicken” Berlon Robinson, age 63 departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home in Annville. He was born on Wednesday, July 8, 1959 in London, Kentucky to Berlon and Mae (McQueen) Robinson. He was a truck driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Michele Robinson Harris and Chris, Cameron Berlon Robinson and Kelsey, Kelsey Dakota Robinson and Kobie; these grandchildren: Taylor Harris and Ricky; Braydun Harris and Jayden, Oakley Berlon Robinson, Collin Couch, Carson Couch and a host of nieces and nephews including these special great niece and nephews: Braxton and Scarlett Jones and Remington (Elwood) Robinson. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Wanda Houchell, Wayne Robinson and Billie, Alene Harris and Ed, Vickie Robinson and Bobby Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Berlon and Mae Robinson.
Funeral Services for Gary Robinson will be conducted on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Keith Hensley will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Robinson Cemetery in the Robinson Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday from 6:00 P M until 9:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
