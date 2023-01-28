Gary Wallace was born in Manchester, KY to the late Ray Wallace and Bernice Moore. He later moved to Hazard, KY where he lived for many years. Gary later in life moved to Lexington, KY. Gary loved life, he loved to make you laugh and have fun. Gary enjoyed working with his hands, especially doing landscape work. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He departed this life in Richmond, KY, after a battle with heart disease.
Gary is proceeded in death by both his mother and father, sister Alanna Wallace, brother Thomas Wallace and Stepbrother jessie "Binkey" Jackson, He leaves to morn one brother, Lewis (Victoria Brown) Wallace of Lexington, KY, sister Marissa Wallace of Lexington, KY, stepmother Ruby Wallace of Hazard, KY, sister Amy (Cliff) Burbridge of Richmond, KY, three step brothers Eddie Jackson, Gary (Dawn) Jackson of Hazard, KY, Lonnie Jackson of San Franciso, California. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that love and will miss him dearly.
Service 12PM Saturday February 4, 2023 at Temple of Deliverance 640 Bill Hill Avenue Richmond, KY 40475.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary, please visit our floral store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.