Gene Sizemore, age 70, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, January 7th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. 

Gene is survived by his wife Curlene Sizemore of Manchester and the following children: George Wayne Sizemore (Tonya Lynn Wells) of Manchester, Tony Morgan and Kevin Morgan both of Alabaster, Alabama. 

Gene is also survived by the following brothers and sister: Ray SIzemore, Johnny Sizemore, Willy Sizemore, Sawyer Sizemore and Cledith Grubb all of Manchester as well as 3 grandchildren Alexis Morgan, Brooklyn Nicole Sizemore, and Timothy Dalton Wells. 

The funeral service for Gene will be held 12 Noon Wednesday January 13th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Henson and Paul Mitchell Officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery at Hector. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 13
Service
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
1:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 13
Interment
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
12:00PM
Smith Sizemore Cemetery
Hector
Oneida, KY 40972
