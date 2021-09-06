The Kentucky General Assembly will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, under a call issued Saturday afternoon by Gov. Andy Beshear, to set state policy for the pandemic as it continues its record surge.
Beshear has issued many edicts under a state of emergency that he declared almost 18 months ago, but the legislature passed laws last winter to limit his emergency powers, and two weeks ago the state Supreme Court upheld them.
"In previous surges the governor, me, was empowered to act, to do what was necessary … to save lives," Beshear said at a news conference, "Now that burden will fall in large part on the General Assembly."
Beshear said he and legislative leaders have agreed on how to approach many issues, but not on the one that may be the most critical and divisive: power to require face coverings to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
"I believe this authority is absolutely necessary, as we would not have been able to stop the previous surges without using it. We would not have been able to flatten the curve without the ability to require masking," he said. "That kept our emergency rooms and hospitals from overflowing . . . We're already to that stage now, so I think that it's necessary."
The governor said he doesn't expect legislators to give him general authority to require masking, but hopes they will let him impose mask mandates in counties with a certain level of infection, as shown on the state's color-coded map.
"If a local government can keep the infection levels low, in the green or even in the yellow, then maybe they would make that determination," he said. "But when it gets to orange or especially red, you know, sometimes it's easier to make the call here than what some other people might face."
He explained later, "I certainly think a red county . . . if a local government will not require indoor masking when you're out of your house … it's something the state should be allowed to do, at least during the Delta variant," which has caused the current surge.
The orange zone is for counties where the seven-day average of daily new cases is more than 1 per 10,000 residents. Only two counties, Carlisle and Woodford, are now in orange; the rest are in red, signifying rates of 2.5 per 10,000, which state health officials consider a high rate of virus transmission.
"Right now, we need it everywhere," Beshear said. "We have more cases per week than we ever seen,” and more Covid-19 patients in hospitals and intensive-care units than ever. "My worry is that we will have more deaths, in a short period of time, than we've ever seen."
