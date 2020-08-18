(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Here’s what I’ve noticed about Mark Stoops. He’s honest, direct, and cares more about his players than his own personal success. I think his disdain for personal promotion and accolades is a key to his success. The guy knows his role as head football coach at the University of Kentucky. You’ve heard him talk incessantly about “staying in his lane” and “within his paygrade” as he’s painstakingly instilled that winning culture that all Wildcat fans have longed for.
On his zoom video conference with the media earlier today, Stoops stressed that his team is ready to go. To a man, every player is excited about getting on the field. Stoops shared that no one—I repeat—no one has opted out of playing the season due to Covid concerns. In this age of fear run amok and protecting your future career earnings, that type of esprit de corps is unique and refreshing.
“To date, our players have done everything we’ve asked them to do,” Stoops emphasized. “They want to practice. They want to play…It’s very clear that they want to adhere to the measures and the protocols that we have in place…BUT THEY WANT TO PLAY.”
A successful leader empowers his troops. Stoops has worked hard during the past seven years to develop leadership within his ranks. He wants the program to be player led, and this seasoned group of Cats appears to have what it takes to jump out of the gate early.
A road win over Auburn would be huge. Break the Knoxville jinx at Tennessee, beat everyone else from the middle of the pack, and steal one from either Georgia, Florida, or Alabama, and you could easily see a record of 7-3 or 8-2 in arguably the best conference in the land.
That’s not wishful thinking either (well, maybe a little). If there’s a year to do it, 2020 is it. Armed with a veteran returning signal caller in Terry Wilson, a stable of productive running backs, and an offensive line ranked fourth-best in the country, the Cats should be able to move the ball and put up points. Combine that with a defense that returns seven starters on a team that was ranked top 20 in yards allowed last year—plus an all-world punter in Max Duffy—and you can see why hopes are riding high.
And most important of all, you’ve got the perfect coach leading the charge. Bold, confident, with a no-nonsense approach to playing football, General Stoops is ready for battle. Appropriately, he shared the following with the media in attendance.
“I am a soldier…I fight where I’m told…and I’ll win where I fight,” Stoops said, quoting General George S. Patton. “That’s going to be our approach, to prepare the team each and every week to be ready to go, to be ready to be prepared to win. And we’re going to take that approach every day.”
HOO-AH! Big Blue Nation wouldn’t have it any other way.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and lead writer for JustTheCats.com. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
