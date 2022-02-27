(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – A generational athlete is just as the name implies—they only come around once every generation. Kentucky Women’s Basketball player Rhyne Howard absolutely qualifies as a generational player in her coach’s book.
“I’ve been blessed,” said a beaming Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy at the news conference earlier today. “Not every head coach taking over as a first-time head coach has the opportunity to coach a player like a Rhyne Howard. You embrace the moment and try to enjoy it…And as we are winding down, it’s hard to believe it’s coming to an end. But for years to come, it will be an impact on myself and this staff because it’s not every day that you have a player of this caliber.”
I agree with Coach Elzy. Rhyne Howard oozes greatness, and her illustrious four-year career at the University of Kentucky has indeed passed way too quickly. Believe it or not, she’ll play her last home game in Memorial Coliseum against Auburn on Sunday at 4 pm before a packed house and a legion of adoring—and hopefully appreciative—fans.
Howard’s statistical accomplishments speak for themselves. For her career, the 6’2 guard from Cleveland, Tennessee, has scored 2,153 points—which puts her second on UK’s all-time scoring list, moving her past the great Dan Issel. She’s still a bucket-load of points away from surpassing Valerie Still, who remains safely atop the leader board with 2,763 career points amassed during her playing days four decades earlier.
We all know that Howard can score the ball. She’s led the team in scoring in a whopping 69 career games, including eight career 30+ point performances. She’s second in career threes made, with an enviable 37.4% three-point shooting percentage—which ranks her fourth on the deadeye, long-range shooting list. But it’s Howard’s all-around game that puts her in rarified generational air.
Surprisingly strong on the boards, Howard has led the team in rebounding an amazing 59 times. As a skilled and unselfish passer, Howard has led the team in assists an additional 39 times, including 10 instances this season alone. Not to be outdone, on the defensive end, the UK All-American and Wooden award finalist has led the team in blocks 43 times and ranks fourth on the all-time steals-per-game list at 2.37 steals per game. I could go on and on, but you can quickly see why she’s considered the best of the best.
Generational greatness doesn’t come easy. Howard has labored hard to improve her game and take it to the next level. She’s gotten immensely better at finishing through contact, controlling her body, and playing with pace. She’s worked tirelessly to get into the best shape of her life.
And yet, despite her numerous on-court accolades and accomplishments, it’s the character within Rhyne Howard that now defines her greatness. Previously soft spoken and quiet, she’s matured into an effective vocal leader. When Rhyne talks, teammates listen. Competitiveness, resiliency, and a never-say-die attitude adds fuel to the “greatness” fire. A big, compassionate heart launches the narrative into the stratosphere.
“Definitely as someone who cared more about than just basketball,” said Howard, when I asked about how she wants to be remembered. “I care about people’s well-being. I’m always trying to be there for my friends and teammates. I don’t really care to be remembered for what I do on the court.”
As soon as she hears that, Coach Elzy smiles and nods—like a proud maternal figure. She and Howard—sitting side by side on the podium—remind me of a quintessential mother-daughter team. But like in any mother-daughter relationship, it hasn’t always been a bed of roses.
“We have a love-hate relationship,” Coach Elzy admitted. “We love each other, and then we have to fight it out, and then we go to piano lessons together. We have a great relationship, an honest relationship. She doesn’t always like what I have to say or vice versa, but we figure it out. And at the end of the day, she has remained loyal to us. We have remained loyal to her.”
Rhyne Howard acknowledges the loyalty of a grateful BBN. Remember, there’s more to life than just basketball for her. It’s the relationships you develop along the journey that matter the most.
“People here in Kentucky are going to care about more than just basketball,” she explained. “So, you’re going to have a family wherever you go. You’re going to have the connections. Give ‘four for forty.’ These people are going to be with you for the rest of your life.”
Rhyne Howard gets it.
With this Kentucky women’s basketball team engaged in a life and death battle for a postseason tournament bid, I can’t think of anyone other than Rhyne Howard I’d like to see leading the charge. The uphill journey for her and her teammates begins this Sunday. Everyone needs to come out and support them.
“Don’t count us out just yet,” Rhyne chimed in. “We’re not done.”
Who’s going to argue with generational greatness?
Not me.
