Geneva Botner “Jenny” Dean, age 97 of Murfreesboro died December 26, 2022.
She was a native of Manchester, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dean, and parents, John Botner and Sudie Smith Botner. Mrs. Dean was a member of First Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Dean Long; grandchildren, John Edward Long and Ethan Brett Long and wife Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Kayley Olivia Long, Carlan Kathryn Long, Autumn Elizabeth Long, and Samuel Alexander Long.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be held at later date in Green Hill Cemetery in Middlesboro, KY.
