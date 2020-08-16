Geneva (Corum) Roberts, age 83 of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin, Kentucky. She was the mother of Gwen Wolf and husband Larry, Vernon Michael “Mitch” Roberts and wife Shirley, Darryl Roberts, and Edward Scott Roberts and wife Diana all of London, Kentucky and Daphne Robinson and husband Estill of Lexington, Kentucky; the sister of Tommy Jefferson Corum of Richmond, Indiana, Janet Longworth of Bethel, Ohio, and George Corum of Manchester, Kentucky. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon Roberts; by one son, Gib Roberts; and by her parents, George and Della (Smith) Corum. Funeral services for Geneva (Corum) Roberts were conducted Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the London Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Brown officiating. Burial followed at the Herd Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
Serving as pallbearers were: Michael Yaden, Tana Buck, Micah Wolf, Zoe Yaden, Hailey Yaden, Amanda Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Leah Wolf-Inman, and Estill Robinson.
