Geneva Feltner, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, June 20th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Geneva was born in Hyden, KY on June 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Alpha and Cleon Sizemore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tole Feltner.
Geneva is survived by her son, Earl Feltner and wife Deborah of Elk Creek; and two daughters: Brenda Marcum and husband Larry of Greenbriar, and Linda Shell and husband Larry of Hyden.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael, Leslie, Brandon, and James; her great-grandchildren: Talan, Slone, Kayleigh, Dillon, Khason, and Hunter; and her brothers and sisters: Clayton Sizemore of Manchester, Roger Dale Sizemore of Hyden, Marie Hacker of Oneida, Patsy Collins of London, and Josephine Dezarn of Manchester.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Farmer Roberts Cemetery at Bear Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.
