Geneva “Neda” (Sams) Stoops, age 83, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on April 5, 1939, to Louis and Bertha (Turner) Sams. She married John Stoops on July 15, 1962.
Neda spent many years at home taking care of her family. She also worked for several years at Napa Auto Parts in New Palestine. She loved shopping with her grandson, going to Florida with her sister and husband, and going to the mountains. Neda also enjoyed decorating, reading, doing yard work, and cooking (especially when preparing for family gatherings.) Her family was her most cherished treasure, and they will miss her strong independence and the smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shannon Stoops (Tracy-deceased); grandson, Spencer Stoops; granddaughter, Emma Zamudio; sister, Josephine Herrman (Jim); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Bertha Sams; husband, John Stoops; sons, Timothy Stoops and Tracy Stoops; brother, Ray Sams; and sister, Norma Sellers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at New Palestine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, 801 N. State St., Greenfield, IN 46140, or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
