Geneva Smith Palmer, age 98, of Lexington, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on April 11, 1923 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Thomas B. Smith and Dealy Rains Smith.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Palmer; children, Jeanie Slaven, Elaine Gray; sisters, Delphia Baker, Mae Smith, Nannie Smith, Bertha Smith; brothers, Maynard Smith, Mart Smith and Elmer Smith.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Sondra Leet (Jeff) of Lexington, Ky, Ronnie Slaven Jr. (Alyssa) of Hawi, Hawaii, and Daniel Gray (Marketta) of Manchester, Ky.
She is survived by five great-grandchildren, Brittany Leet, Scott Leet, Jake Steele, Alexander Gray, and Maya Slaven; nieces, Evalee Rains, Sharron Sandoval and nephew, Arnold Smith.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, February 5, at Croley Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Rains Cemetery, Dal Community, Williamsburg, Ky.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements,
