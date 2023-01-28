Mrs. Geneva W. Philpot, age 69 departed this life on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home. She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1952 in Manchester to Wiley Cochran and Nora Cash Walker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Herbert Philpot, her children: Tonya Pacheco and husband Ray, Andre Philpot and wife Melanie and Lonnie Philpot as well as 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and these brothers and sisters: Alexander Walker, Billy Walker, Belesia Walker, Deliah Horsey and Helen McClinton.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Wiley Cochran and Nora Walker and her brothers and sisters: Richard Walker, Lonnie Walker, Frank Walker, Pearl Walker, Liddie Cannon, Virgil Walker, Roy Walker, Chester Walker, James Walker, Buster Walker and Rosetta Hill and her friend: Christina Philpot.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Geneva W. Philpot will be conducted on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
