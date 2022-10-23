George Anderson was born July 31, 1939 in London, Kentucky and former Clay County resident. He passed away at the age of 83 in the early hours of October 20th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. George was a pioneering business leader in the greater Daytona Beach area for 50 years. He moved to the local area in 1972 where he started his journey as a hotelier. Over the next five decades he made immeasurable contributions to the local community and to the lives of his family and all those who knew him. His accomplishments included a wide array of successful business ventures, multiple civic and leadership awards, and countless charitable donations that directly benefited the local community. Although George had a long list of professional accomplishments, he will be most remembered for his integrity and generosity of spirit. Quick with an infectious smile and a warm heart he always made time for anyone who needed his help. He leaves behind an indelible legacy that can be seen in the Daytona oceanfront skyline and the hearts of all those whose lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Gretchen Anderson of Daytona Beach, daughter Whitney Anderson of NY, NY, son Stuart Anderson along with his wife Erika Anderson and children (David, Madison, Rachael, & Jacob) of Salida, CO, son Chris Anderson along with his wife Bea Anderson and family (Matthew & Daniel) of Daytona Beach, brother Robert Anderson of London, Ky, and sister Linda Spitser of London, KY.
Services will be held Westminster By The Sea Presbyterian Church at 3221 S Peninsula Dr, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118 on 26 Oct at 1:00 PM
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to http://www.easterseals.com/necfl
