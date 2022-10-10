George Grubb, Jr., age 65 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at ProMedica of Kettering, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 28, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late George & Edith (Marcum) Grubb, from Clay County.
George was a welcome greeter for Walmart with 20 years of service and attended the Spring Valley Pentecostal Church in Spring Valley, Ohio. Preceded in death by his sister Bernice Thacker. He is survived by his loving sister Beulah Moritz, his aunt Sally Jones, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (1 hour prior to graveside) on Wednesday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. George Grubb, Jr., C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
