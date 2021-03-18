George Harris was born on October 19, 1916, in Cottongim, KY to the union of Ollie (Parker) Harris and Clint Harris.
He leaves this world being 104 years, 4 months, and 15 days old.
He is survived by his children: Ray Harris and wife Louise of Morgantown, Indiana, and Janice Turner and husband Buddy of Manchester, KY.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cleo of 84 years, and daughter, Joyce Ann Gibbs and husband LeRoy and the following brothers and sisters: Jack, Roy, Newberry, Robert, Curt, Verda (Bird), Eve, Bess, Lena, Ada, and Irene.
He is also survived by 7 grandkids, 13 great-grandkids and 4 great-great grandkids, and many many other relatives and friends.
George was a coal miner and bulldozer operator until he retired in 1982. He was a devoted family man and a very good friend to everyone he knew. George was papa to many many people who were no relation to him. George was a Christian for 87 years and loved God, church, people, and life. He will be sadly missed, but never ever forgotten.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 21st at Britton Funeral Home, with Clint Harris and Barry Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 20th at Britton Funeral Home.
