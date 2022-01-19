George Henson, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 11th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
George was born in Hyden, KY on February 13, 1958, a son of the late Ethel and John Henry Henson.
George is survived by his wife, Judy Henson of Manchester; and his children: George David Henson of Goose Rock, Wesley Henson of Louisville, Ricky Henson of Manchester, Jamie (Chasity Woods) Henson of Manchester, Joshua Henson of Manchester, John Henson of Manchester, Trixy Henson of Manchester, Jenna (Arlie Patrick) Henson of Manchester, Brandy (Richard) Sester of Oneida, and Becky Henson of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Ary Henson of Goose Rock, Edward Henson of Goose Rock, Wayne Henson of Goose Rock, Ann Gibson of Oneida, Frona Henson of London, and Teresa Henson of London; and by 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 20th at the Heritage Pentecostal Church in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell, Jerry Holland, and Jerry McKinley Holland officiating. Burial will follow at the Henson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 19th at Heritage Pentecostal Church in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
