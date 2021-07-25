George Hoskins, age 76, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
George is survived by two daughters Gayla Smith and Joyce Smith and husband Denzil both of Manchester, the following brothers, and sisters: Charles Hoskins and Betty Wagers of Manchester, Billy Ray Hoskins of Oneida, and Norma Smith of Corbin.
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Leslie Smith Foster and Jamie Lee Smith, and 3 great-grandchildren Justin Lee Tyler, Piper Allie, and Paisley Janice.
George is preceded in death by his wife Allie Jarvis Hoskins, his parents Lizzie Hubbard Hoskins and Red Hoskins, one son-in-law Lester Smith, and two siblings Zenner Smith and Darlene Gray.
The funeral service for George will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Blevins Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Tuesday until the funeral hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.