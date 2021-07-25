George Hoskins, age 76, of Manchester, passed away Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester. 

George is survived by two daughters Gayla Smith and Joyce Smith and husband Denzil both of Manchester, the following brothers, and sisters: Charles Hoskins and Betty Wagers of Manchester, Billy Ray Hoskins of Oneida, and Norma Smith of Corbin. 

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Leslie Smith Foster and Jamie Lee Smith, and 3 great-grandchildren Justin Lee Tyler, Piper Allie, and Paisley Janice. 

George is preceded in death by his wife Allie Jarvis Hoskins, his parents Lizzie Hubbard Hoskins and Red Hoskins, one son-in-law Lester Smith, and two siblings Zenner Smith and Darlene Gray. 

The funeral service for George will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Blevins Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Tuesday until the funeral hour.

 
To send flowers to the family of George Hoskins, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
1:00PM-4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 27
Service
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jul 27
Interment
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
4:00PM
blevins cemetery
South HWY 11
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Recommended for you