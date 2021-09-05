George Lawson, age 48 departed this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home. He was born Saturday, January 13, 1973 in Manchester, Kentucky to Bennie and Mae Roark Lawson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Tonya Holland Lawson, his children: Natasha Woods and husband Joshua, Kisha Lawson, Mirranda Lawson and Georgia Lawson, his grandchildren: James Michael Woods, Abby Gail Woods and Scarlett Woods. Also surviving is his mother: Mae Lawson and these brothers and sisters: Martin Lawson, Rufus Lawson and Sherry, Albert Roark and Tracy and Brenda Lawson.
He is preceded in death by his father: Bennie Lawson, his grandparents: Martha Roark and Martin “Jack” Roark, his father-in-law: Roger Holland and several aunts.
Funeral Services for George Lawson will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jerry Holland, Rev. Jerry Mckinley Holland, Rev. Bobby Dwayne Holland and Rev. Danny Lee Holland will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Lawson Cemetery in the Napier Hollow Road Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
