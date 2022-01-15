George Maxie, Jr. age 86 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday - January 13, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was preceded in death by his wife Emma Korena Bowman Maxie, he was the father of Jeffrey Maxie and wife Diane the grandfather of Larry Bailey Maxie, Crystal Renee Maxie, Candice Nicole Maxie and Jennifer Alica Maxie, the great grandfather of Ryleigh Maxie. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lottie Valentine Maxie and 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Funeral services for George Maxie, Jr. will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday - January 18, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wendell Carmack presiding. Burial will follow in the Reid Cemetery in the Greenbriar Community. The family of George Maxie, Jr. will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Monday - January 17, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Monday, January 17, 2022
7:00PM-8:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
