George McKinnley Minton, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, February 19th.
George was born in Manchester, KY on July 22, 1939, a son of the late Samuel and Hazel Cheek Minton.
George is survived by his two sons: Randy Minton and Curtis Minton, both of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Claude Minton of Manchester, Lonnie Minton of Manchester, Thelma June Bennett of Manchester, Helen Fultz of London, and Ruby Henson of London.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Eugene Minton, Raymond Minton, and Rosie Mae Henson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Tim Renner officiating. Burial will follow at the Reuben Bruner Cemetery on Marydell Road.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.
