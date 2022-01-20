George “Punkin” Woods, 81, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek in Manchester, KY. He was born October 12, 1940, at Saul, Kentucky, a son of the late Rev. John Woods and the late America Carmack Woods.
George was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church, Saul, KY. He was united in marriage to Betty Jean Estep on March 19, 1960, in Saul, KY. George was a very social person, he enjoyed talking with people and spending time with his family. After surrendering his life to the Lord, George took great pride in church and helping maintain it. He was always available to make sure the church was open and ready for service. Before service began, you could always find George acting as the doorkeeper. His hobbies included riding a four-wheeler, collecting and being a family man. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his beloved parents, George was preceded in death by his loving & devoted wife of 58 years, Betty Woods, a beloved daughter, Rita Faye Woods, three brothers, Felix, Chester and Dan Woods, and two sisters, Violet Ross and Helen Rice.
George leaves behind four beloved children, son, Kerry Woods (Glenna) of Saul, KY, three daughters, Sandra Lovins of Oneida, KY, Betty Harvey (Ronnie) of Clay Hole, KY and Lois J. Abner (George) of Saul, KY. Other survivors include, five sisters, Martha Gay of London, KY, Cassie Mills of Saul, KY, Emma Gay of Buckhorn, KY, Rachel Gay of Oneida, KY and Lavina Barger of Manchester, KY; nine cherished grandchildren, Timothy Woods (Jennifer), Joshua Couch (Jean), Jessica Caudill (Jerry), Georgina Collins (Claude), Jeremy Abner (Sheryl), Tonya Gipson, Kelsey Couch, Lindsey Abner and Ronnie Ray Harvey (Fern); nineteen cherished great-grandchildren and special pet companions, Macy and Trixie.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. – Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the chapel of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with his son-in-law, George Abner officiating, eulogy by granddaughter, Jessica Caudill and reading of the obituary by his grandson, Jeremy Abner.
Interment will follow in the Couch Town Government Cemetery at Saul, KY with Josh Couch, Timothy Wood, Jeremy Abner, Ronnie Ray Harvey, Ronnie Harvey and Jerry Caudill serving as pallbearers.
The Woods family will receive friends for visitation from 11a.m. – 1p.m., Saturday at the funeral home chapel.
