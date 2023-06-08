George Ray Philpot was born July 4, 1940 in Clay County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Oscar Philpot and Cora Bowling Philpot. He was united in marriage to Ruby House Philpot of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by his five children, Linda Philpot Pratt of Bethel Springs, Tennessee, Carolyn Johnson and husband Lee of London, Connie Johnson and husband Mike of Mascot, Tennessee, Tonya Brock and husband Norm of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, and Travis Philpot and wife Ashley of London; four siblings, Dan Philpot, Tom Philpot and wife Diane, Lela Proffitt and husband Philip all of London, and Wilma Hubbard and husband Troy of Manchester, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Robin Owens and husband David, Jamie Johnson and wife Brittany, Josh Johnson and wife Cindy, Amber Johnson, Chelsea Grentz, Jordan Brock, Bryson Brock, Brody Brock, Brooklyn Philpot, and Brinley Philpot; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Johnson and wife Hannah, Caleb Owens, Candace Owens, Mathew Grentz, Jaxson Grentz, Lexi Taylor, and Jaren Taylor; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two siblings, Earl Gene Philpot and James Philpot; three sister–in-laws, Wilma Philpot, Lela Philpot, and Freda Philpot.
He was a Farmer and a machine operator.
George Ray Philpot departed this life Tuesday June 6, 2023 being 82 years, 11 months, and 2 days of age.
Funeral service for George Ray Philpot will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Norm Brock officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in London.Live streaming of the service will be available via Bowling Funeral Home website and Facebook page.
The family of George Ray Philpot will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the service hour of 4:00 p.m.
Pallbearers: Jamie Johnson, Josh Johnson, Bryson Brock, Brody Brock, Hunter Johnson, and Caleb Owens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Bowling Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
