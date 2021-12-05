George S. Wagers, age 71 departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, November 16, 1950 in Manchester, Kentucky to Chester and Sally Wagers.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Kathleen Smith Wagers, his son: Michael Wagers, Alonzo Wagers and wife Glenna and George Ray Brumley as well as 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Eula Mae Smith, Amanda Jackson, Donna Kay Wagers, Betty Ann Wagers and his brother: Millard Wagers.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Sally Wagers, his son: George Wayne Wagers, his daughters: Elsie Mae Roberts and Mary Hester as well as his brothers: Eddie Wagers and Chester Junior Wagers.
Funeral Services for George S. Wagers will be conducted on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. at the Lower Hector Church. Rev. Paul Mitchell, Rev. J. C. Stevens and Rev. George Roberts will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Smith-Wagers Cemetery in the Hector Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday evening after 6 PM and all day on Tuesday until funeral time on Wednesday at the Lower Hector Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
