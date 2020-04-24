Mr. George “Tom” Byrd, age 75 departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. He was born on Friday, June 23, 1944 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Oscar and Hazel Hicks Byrd. He was a farmer and a member of the Maulden Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of over 50 years: Peggy Baker Byrd, his children: Jeff Byrd and Lisa Lewis, Linda Gail Collett and her husband Bobby, Robbie Byrd and his wife Ashley and Nicholas Byrd and his wife Danielle, his grandchildren: Brittany, Jeffrey, Serena, Matthew, Adalynn, Paisley and Baylen, 2 step-grandchildren: James and Hannah, his great grandchildren: Brynnli, Emery, Jaxon, Dustin as well as his brothers: Jesse (Harper) Byrd, Delbert Byrd and his sister: Flora Hensley.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Hazel Byrd, his step-grandchild: Janet Allen, his sisters: Lora Bishop and Evelyn Hensley and his brother: Daniel Byrd.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Mr. George “Tom” Byrd will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
