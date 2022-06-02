Georgia Craft, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 31st, at her home.
Georgia was in Manchester, KY on February 20th, 1947, a daughter of the late Elzie Eversole and Lizzie Wagers Eversole.
Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, William Craft.
She is survived by her son and the following daughters, Sonny Smallwood of Burning Springs, Theresa Collis and husband David of Burning Springs, Pam Gray and husband Tony of Martins Creek, and Alisha Wagers and husband Michael of London.
She is also survived by the following brother and sisters: Jay Eversole, Charlene Eversole, Faye Jean, Geraldine, Edith Smallwood, and Nancy Eversole. As well as the following grandchildren: Angel Edington, Justin Riggs, Amber Collis, Ashley Collis, Kelmani Godsey, Liza Smallwood, Sonnie Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Jennifer Venable, James Smallwood, Ford Gray, Kristen Wagers, Nakita Wagers, Chris Wagers, and Tyler Gray. She also leaves behind a host of great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Georgia is preceded in death by the following siblings: Herman Eversole, Verlon Eversole, Ruthie Eversole, and Cledith Smith.
Services for Georgia will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4th at Britton Funeral Home with Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Georgia will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.