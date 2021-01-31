Gerald Ernest Emond, age 76, departed this life on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, July 21, 1944 in Windsor, Ontario Canada to Ernest Andrew and Alitha Rose (Boudreau) Emond. While in Canada, he served in the Royal Canadian Air Cadets. He met his wife Greta, a Manchester native, at a diner in Michigan and married shortly thereafter. They moved back to Manchester with their family in 1974. Known by most as “Jerry”, he has been an extremely active member of the community and has impacted the lives of many.
His first job was as a mechanic for Hugh Parker. He then worked as a parts salesman at Manchester Automotive, where he stayed for several years. He also spent a large portion of his career reporting the news in Southeastern Kentucky, working for the Manchester Enterprise, Pineville Sun, and Jackson County Sun. Many recognize “Jerry E” from his stint as a DJ personality at WWXL Radio or from his time as the Director of the Clay County Chamber of Commerce where he helped to organize various festivals and community projects. He also spent a portion of his time with the youth of Manchester by coaching baseball and softball little league teams. He was an ordained Baptist minister and pastored Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Owsley County and Morning Glory Baptist Church in Manchester. He spent the majority of his ministry at Grayfork Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Greta (Bowling) Emond and two children: Scott Emond and wife Lisa, Michelle Hoskins and the following grandchildren: Justin Emond and wife Megan; Courtney Emond; Jordan Williamson and husband Shane; Tanner Hoskins; and these great grandchildren: Parker, Liam, Eli, Lincoln, Adelaide, and Emmeline. Also surviving are these brothers and sister: Andrew Emond of Michigan, Joseph Emond of Alberta, Canada, and Colette Osterhout of Toronto, Canada.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Alitha Emond of Ontario, Canada; and one brother: Michael Emond of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.
Funeral services for Gerald Emond will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Clay Bishop will be officiating as well as family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 after 5 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
