Geraldine (Couch) Rutherford, 83, a resident of Greensboro went to her heavenly home on Friday morning, February 24, 2023. The first child of William "Bill" and Cassie (Fox) Couch, Geraldine was born on April 2, 1939 in Clay County, Kentucky. Geraldine married Richard Rutherford and she resided in Greensboro until moving to Cloverdale in 2020.
Geraldine was employed at the White Rabbit in New Castle before retiring to take care of her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Greensboro Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday school teacher. Geraldine enjoyed traveling, eating out and baking pies. She was a faithful woman who loved her Lord, her family, church and community.
Geraldine was the mother of Faline (Lee) Faletic of Cloverdale, Pamela Rutherford of Greenwood, Glen (Pam) Rutherford of Bismark, ND and the late Darlene Rutherford; four grandchildren: Gina Lyles, Nathan Kissick, Kayla Rutherford and Leah (Rutherford) (Luke) Roehrich; five great-grandchildren: Treavor Cook, Jaiden Cook, Gia Coleman, Braxten Roehrich and Brecken Roehrich; four brothers: Marion (Martha) Couch, Bill (Pat) Couch, Tom (Helen) Couch and Mike (Nancy) Couch; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Darlene Rutherford and a brother: Duane Couch.
She will be missed by all who knew her and her beautiful smile, which she shared with everyone she met.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Greensboro Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gene Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 8430 North Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Geraldine at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.