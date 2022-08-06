Geraldine Harris, age 71 of Paces Creek departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born on Wednesday, February 28, 1951 in Manchester to Lee Myers and Cordy (Smith) Myers Sizemore. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Donnie Wayne Harris and his wife Angela and her daughter: Dr. Ann Well Harris. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tyler Wayne Harris and wife Emily, and Holly MeKena Harris and her brothers and sisters: Henry Myers and wife Brenda, Jerry Myers, her twin sister: Josephine Gregory and husband Randy, Mary Holland and husband Cecil and Jeanette Myers.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Billy Wayne Harris; her father: Lee Myers, her mother: Cordy Myers Sizemore; her brothers: Sammy Myers and James Myers.
Funeral Services for Geraldine Harris will be conducted on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gerald Maupin will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Myers Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 1 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
