Gertrude Pennington, 76, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Monday, October 19th, at her home.
Gertrude was born in Manchester, KY on October 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Lillian and Victor Gregory.
She is survived by her husband, Dorsey Pennington, and her son Gregory (Brenda) Pennington, both of Cincinnati, OH.
Gertrude is also survived by four grandchildren: Heather, Dorsey Glenn, Tiffany, and Ashley; four great-grandchildren: Zander, Bella, Brenner, and Leeland; five sisters: Deb, Burnett, Lizzie, Judy, and Geraldine; and two brothers, Eddie Wayne and Estill.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her son, Dorsey L. Pennington, and two brothers: Robert and Glenn.
Services were held on Sunday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial followed in the Gregory Branch Cemetery.
Obituary Courtesy of Britton Funeral Home.
