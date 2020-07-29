Funeral Information
GERVIS CRAIG SINGLETON
Born January 2, 1941 – Date of Death July 27, 2020
A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 79 at The Heritage in Corbin, KY after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Gervis was born to Herman and Mary (Craig) Singleton McWhorter on January 2, 1941 at Brodhead, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, a step-father Ed McWhorter, sister Brenda McMullin and brothers: Bobby Singleton and Ronnie Singleton. Gervis is survived by his children: Craig (KaTina) Singleton of London, KY, Allen (Stephanie) Singleton of Cartersville, GA and Leslie (Craig) Taylor of Richmond, KY. He especially loved his grandchildren: Christopher Singleton, Kalyn (Lee) Wilbur, Connor Taylor, Adriene Singleton, Madelyn Singleton, Mallory Singleton, Cole Taylor and Maleah Singleton and one great-grandchild Nolan Wilbur. Gervis is also survived by his sisters: Evelyn (late husband Paul) Croley of Huber Heights, OH, Janice (late husband Jimmy) Parsons of Lexington, KY and Patsy Pruitt of Corbin, KY, sister-in-law Carol Singleton of Louisville, KY and brother-in-law Dwain McMullin and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gervis was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ in London, KY. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 50 years, starting in the funeral business in high school. Gervis owned and operated Singleton Embalming Service and Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily. He was a former Sales Manager for Bullock Sales and Service and also worked in the insurance business in London. Gervis contributed to the community he loved by serving on the London City Council and President of the London Junior Chamber of Commerce-Jaycees.
Services will be held at New Salem Baptist Church in London on August 1, 2020, visitation will take place from 11:00 am to 1:00pm and Funeral will be at 1:00. Burial will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily.
In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund – Curealz.org or the Funeral Directors Association of KY Scholarship Fund, PO Box 4779 Frankfort, KY 40604-4779
*This obituary was written by the family.
Courtesy announcement
