Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 8, 2020 at approximately 6:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Joshua Roark, 40 of Rices Fork Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 66 when Deputy Brumley encountered the subject in the roadway. When Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject, the subject began to flee on foot while screaming “Get Away”. After a brief foot pursuit, Deputy Brumley attempted to place the subject under arrest when the subject became combative. The subject was then placed under arrest without further incident. During the investigation, it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence and hallucinating. Assisting at scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Joshua Roark, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Resisting Arrest
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Menacing
