Seats are filling up fast for the upcoming Magical History Tour of the Red Bird area presented by the Clay Historical Society.
Spots are still available, but they're be booked quickly, according to society president Mike White.
“This is our third tour as we did the Oneida area followed by the Burning Springs area last year,” White said. “This tour will introduce an area many will be visiting for the first time.”
The society invites you to join them as they travel in the footsteps of long hunters John Gilbert and Dillion Asher and see where they – and the pioneers who followed – entered Clay County along the Warrior’s Path. You’ll visit the historic Red Bird Ranger Station in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, view rock writings at the “thrashing” rock and stop at two of the most historic cemeteries in the county – Daniel Garrard and Daugherty White – families who were important in the salt trade.
Along the way, they’ll discuss Mary Breckenridge, Aunt Molly Jackson, and share stories of Chief Red Bird, for whom the area is named.
Society members Doug Adams and James Davidson will once again be your hosts during the day trip tour.
Tours are offered on the following dates: April 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and April 20, 21, 22, 24, 25.
Cost of the tour package is $50 per person and includes a box lunch, drinks, and group photo. Tours last approximately five hours and include the areas of Lockards Creek, Bar Creek, Hector, Big Creek, Ashers Fork, Mill Creek, Otter Creek, and Goose Rock.
Contact them at ccgnhs@gmail.com for more information and to make reservations. You can also call 606-598-5507 (Thursday and Friday; 9-3). Payment is due at the time of reservation. Reserved seating is nontransferable and nonrefundable.
Let us entertain you with interesting and unknown bits of Clay County’s earliest history!
