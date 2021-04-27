(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – After last Monday’s 2-1 narrow loss to the Jaguars, Clay County returned the favor with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday. Despite a late game surge from North, the Tigers held on to win.
Tiger coach Jason Smith wasn’t thrilled with the late game effort put forth by North Laurel, but he was more than pleased with the win. “6-0 certainly sounds better than 6-4,” Smith laughed. “They (NL) always put together a very solid team, no matter what. I wish we could’ve taken both games, but today was a much better effort at the plate by the boys.”
The Tigers knocked their way to eight hits, with Hogan Hinkle and Connor Farmer accounting for two each. Eighth grader and starting second basemen Ethan Jackson brought home two RBI’s to lead the Tigers.
John Hubbard tossed another gem for Clay, throwing five innings, allowing four hits and striking out five. He was relieved by Dalen Couch, who was credited with the save. Couch struck out one in his one inning appearance.
Clay County jumped ahead 6-0 after two three-run innings in the 1st and 2nd but couldn’t produce any more offense in the following innings. “When this team puts together a complete game, they’re as good as anyone around,” said Smith. “We have to stop being our own worst enemy and allow the game to come to us. When we figure that out, it’s going to be very fun.”
Connor Farmer – 2-3, 2R; Ethan Jackson – 1-3, 1R, 2RBI; Brandin Crawford – 1-3, 1 RBI; Thomas Jackson – 1-3, 1 RBI; John Hubbard – 1 RBI; Tate Farmer – 1-3. John Hubbard – (W), 5.2IP, 4H, 5K’s; Dalen Couch – (S), 1.1IP, 1K.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.