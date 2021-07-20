Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM Clay County K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Ghost arrested James Jarvis, 52 of Sizemore Park Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 during a traffic stop, when K9 Ghost indicated on illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputy Brumley asked the above mentioned subject to step out of the vehicle at which time a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine fell to the ground. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith and Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.
James Jarvis, 52 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.